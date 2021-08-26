Procyshen Homers, Frisco Dropped by Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were downed by the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-1 on Thursday night from HODGETOWN.

The Sod Poodles (45-53) struck first in the first inning when Buddy Kennedy grounded into a double play, scoring Ben DeLuzio, to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Kennedy hammered a two-run home run and Dominic Miroglio worked a bases-loaded walk to vault the Sod Poodles to a 4-0 advantage.

The RoughRiders put up their first and only run in the eighth when Jordan Procyshen blasted a solo home run to center, his fifth of the season, but the Riders were turned away in a 4-1 defeat.

Despite being saddled with the loss, Frisco (56-42) starter Tim Brennan (0-1) looked strong in his return from the Injured List, throwing 3.2 innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out one and walking one.

Chase Lee threw 2.2 innings in relief, not allowing a base runner while whiffing four batters.

Tommy Henry (2-6) earned the win for Amarillo, tossing five shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles meet for game four of the series on Friday, August 27th at 7:05 p.m. RHP Ronny Henriquez (4-3, 4.93) starts for Frisco against LHP Kenny Hernandez (1-2, 6.50).

