Jake Latz Makes Major League Debut with Rangers

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Jake Latz made his Major League Baseball debut with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Latz made the start against Cleveland, allowing three runs over 4.2 innings while striking out four and not walking a batter.

The lefty make 15 appearances for the RoughRiders this season (13 starts) totaling a 1-1 record with a 4.69 ERA. Over 63.1 innings, he struck out 84 while walking 28. After being promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on August 10th, he made two starts before his call to the Rangers.

A native of Lemont, Illinois, Latz began his collegiate career at LSU, but just threw in 11 games over his two seasons due to injuries. He transferred to Kent State for his junior season, but did not throw because of a NCAA rule, sitting out a season after transferring between D1 programs. Even after not playing in 2017, he was drafted in the fifth round by Texas.

Latz is the 172nd former RoughRiders player to make his major league debut after playing in Frisco and the sixth in 2021, following Andy Ibañez, Luis Marté, Joe Barlow, Yonny Hernandez and Nick Snyder. Alongside Snyder, Latz is the second player to debut after playing for the RoughRiders in 2021.

