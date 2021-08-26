Drillers to Host Cardinals in Final Regular Season Homestand

The Tulsa Drillers will begin their final homestand of the 2021 regular season on Tuesday, August 31 when they open a six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) at ONEOK Field. The series will run for six consecutive days before concluding on Sunday, September 5 with the regular season finale.

The first game of the series will all begin at 7:05 p.m. followed by a day game at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1. The games on Thursday through Saturday will all start at 7:05 p.m. with the final game on Sunday beginning at 6:05 p.m.

The six games will play a key role in the Drillers battle for one of the two post-season spots available in the Double-A Central playoffs. The two teams with the best regular season records, regardless of division, will qualify for the playoffs.

Promotions for the series will be headlined by three straight Fireworks Spectaculars from September 3-5 in celebration of the Labor Day Weekend.

Other promotions during this series will include a $2 Tuesday for the opener on August 31, followed by the final day game of the season on Wednesday, September 1.

The final giveaway item is a special one, as the first 1,000 fans on Thursday, September 2 will receive free Los Angeles Dodgers replica World Series rings.

A complete list of promotions with descriptions is below.

The Drillers are 11-7 versus the Cardinals this season, including a 5-1 record at ONEOK Field. Overall, Tulsa is 31-23 at home this season, the second-best home record in Double-A Central.

Individual tickets for the final series are available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

August 31-September 5 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Tuesday, August 31 - First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

The Drillers begin their final homestand of the regular season with the opening game of a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals. The series begins with a $2 Tuesday courtesy of TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat. Fans can purchase tickets for the T-Mobile Lawn for only $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices.

Fans can also buy hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for just $2 each. In addition, everyone can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch and Busch Light beers will be on sale for adults ages 21 and over for just $2 per serving from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

Wednesday, September 1 - First Pitch at 12:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:00 AM

BUSINESSPERSONS DAY

It is our final afternoon game of the season, offering you the perfect opportunity to get out of the office and enjoy lunch at the stadium. Day Baseball is presented by Family and Children's Services and NewsTalk 102.3FM & AM740 KRMG. In addition, we will be offering various flavors of White Claws for only $3 per serving.

HORNSBY'S ANTI-BULLYING PROGRAM

For students attending the game, Hornsby and friends will be on the stadium video board with an important anti-bullying message at 11:15 a.m.

Thursday, September 2 - First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

LOS ANGELES DODGERS REPLICA WORLD SERIES RINGS

It is one of our best giveaways ever at ONEOK Field! The first 1,000 fans to enter through the First Base, Oil Derrick and Osage/Greenwood Entrances will receive a replica of the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series rings. The Dodgers 2020 World Series Team included 13 former Tulsa Drillers on the roster. This is your chance to get a piece of history as the Dodgers became Tulsa's first major league affiliate in over 50 years to win the World Series, and it was the first title for the Dodgers in over 30 years.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

It will also be a Thirsty Thursday presented by My41 and 97.5 KMOD with Bud and Bud Light on sale in the left and right field concourses for just $2 per serving, and soft drinks available for only $2 each at the main concessions stands.

Friday, September 3 - First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

We kick off the first of three straight nights of fireworks to celebrate Labor Day Weekend with our final Friday Night Fireworks game of the season! This post-game Fireworks Show will be presented by Audiology of Tulsa, FOX23 and K95.5.

HEARING LOSS AWARENESS NIGHT

It is also Hearing Loss Awareness Night at ONEOK Field as we partner with Audiology of Tulsa and the Tulsa Speech & Hearing Association. For a period of the game, the stadium sound system will go silent to help bring awareness of the difficulties for those who suffer from loss of hearing. The Drillers will also be wearing special sign language jerseys that feature Drillers across the fronts in American Sign Language. Fans will be able to purchase the game-worn jerseys in a silent auction that will take place during the game on the first base concourse.

BUSCH SCOREBOARD BAR HAPPY HOUR

Get your evening started early with our special Happy Hour. We will be offering all brands of draft beers for just $4 per 20-ounce serving from 6-7 p.m. at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

Saturday, September 4 - First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / LABOR DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS

It is the second of our three straight Fireworks Shows as we celebrate the extended Labor Day Weekend courtesy of Indigo Technologies, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

WRESTLING FOR A CAUSE (Gates open at 4:00 p.m. for the Wrestling)

Make plans to come to the stadium early to enjoy the first-ever WFC Wrestling Event at ONEOK Field as we help raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Month. The wrestling action will begin at 5:00 p.m. and the main event will be a Battle Royal for the DrillVille Championship that will begin at 6:05 p.m.

BUSCH SCOREBOARD BAR HAPPY HOUR

Get your evening started early with our special Happy Hour. We will be offering all brands of draft beers for just $4 per 20-ounce serving from 6-7 p.m. at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

RYAN'S WORLD APPEARANCE

Red Titan Ryan from Ryan's World, the hit kid's show from TV and YouTube, will be in attendance. The costumed character will be available throughout the night to meet and take photographs with fans.

Sunday, September 5 - First Pitch at 6:05 PM / Gates Open at 5:00 PM

LABOR DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS / FINAL REGULAR SEASON HOME GAME

It is the last regular season home game of 2021 for the Drillers, and we are ending it in style with a final Labor Day Weekend Fireworks Spectacular! First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and after the game is over, we will light up the skies with one of our biggest Fireworks Shows of the season presented by NewsChannel 8 & Mix 96.5.

