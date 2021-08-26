A Bunch of Bull (Pen, That Is); SA Wins, 3-1

The San Antonio bullpen wasn't perfect Wednesday night, but it was close enough.

Four relievers combined for five shutout innings ... and did not allow a hit ... as the Missions defeated the RockHounds, 3-1, in a game that featured outstanding pitching from both clubs at Nelson Wolff Stadium in the Alamo City.

San Antonio starter Pedro Avila opened the game with a strong performance, going four innings and allowing one run on two hits. He departed the game with a 2-1 lead and, from there, the Missions 'pen took the game over.

Sam McWilliams (win) went two innings with Nick Kuzia (hold), Tom Cosgrove (hold) and Jose Quezada (save) each going one frame. The quartet combined for five no-hit innings, walking three (hence, "not quite perfect") and struck out eight batters.

San Antonio pitching, combined, gave up just two hits with five walks and 13 strikeouts.

The Missions opened the scoring with a "less than pretty" run in the first inning, on Estuery Ruiz's walk and stolen base, compounded by an error and a wild pitch (on which the run scored).

JJ Schwarz walked to open top of the second and consecutive singles from Logan Davidson and Edwin Diaz (RBI) tied the game at 1-1, but the back-to-back hits would be the 'Hounds only two of the game.

Eguy Rosario singled to centerfield in the third and Allen Cordoba broke the 1-1 tie with an RBI double to right, Cordoba's second double of the game turned into an insurance run in the last of the eighth on Michael Curry's RBI single.

While he took the loss, Jared Koenig (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) continued what has been a true breakout season. The left-hander allowed two runs (just one earned) on three hits and three walks (plus the costly wild pitch) while striking out five batters over five innings, lowering his earned run average to 2.98.

With the win, the Missions evened the (six-game) series at a game apiece. The clubs play through Sunday in the Alamo City.

Kibbles & Bits

Max Schuemann went 0-for-2 but still reached base in 2-of-4 trips to the plate, drawing two walks, to push his on-base streak to 18 games. He is hitting .444 (with a .517 on-base percentage) in the streak and .481 (26-for-54) with a .533 OBP in his last 13 games.

Jared Koenig in his first season in the affiliated minors after pitching in four independent leagues and traveling as far as New Zealand (Australian Baseball League). He ranks second in the Double-A Central in ERA (2.98), fourth in opponent average (.238) and is tied with teammate Brady Feigl for fifth in the league with a 1.25 WHIP.

Next Game

Thursday, August 26 vs. San Antonio Missions

Nelson Wolff Stadium San Antonio, TX

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Second of a six-game series road trip

Probable Starters

SA Moises Lugo (RH, 0-0, 0.00)

RH Matt Milburn (RH, 1-3, 5.22)

Back at Rocky Town: Tuesday, August 31 through Sunday, September 5

A six-game homestand, hosting the Frisco RoughRiders. Highlights include:

Thirsty Thursday ( September 2) ... RockHounds Adult Jerseys (Friday, September 3) ... and Saturday night fireworks (September 4).

