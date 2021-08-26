Naturals Game against Springfield Cardinals Postponed on August 26th

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals game against the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A St. Louis Cardinals, has been postponed tonight - Thursday, August 26th - due to torrential rain that hit Arvest Ballpark and resulted in unplayable field conditions for tonight's game.

Tonight's game has been rescheduled as part of a same admission doubleheader to be held on Friday, August 27th. The two clubs will play two (2) seven-inning contests with Game 1 beginning at 4:30 p.m. with a 30-minute intermission between the end of Game 1 and the beginning of Game 2. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and any ticket for Friday, August 27th will be valid for both of the games of the doubleheader. The Captain America Bobblehead presented by Arkansas Children's Northwest will be given out to the first 1000 fans beginning when gates open at 4:00 p.m. while the scheduled post-game Fireworks Spectacular will follow the conclusion of Game 2 of the doubleheader against Springfield.

All tickets from Thursday, August 26th are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any future regular season home game during the 2021 season. Tickets for Thursday, August 26th are not valid for the doubleheader unless exchanged at the Ticket Office for a ticket to August 27th.

All ticket exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office during normal operating hours. The Ticket Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Naturals are the Double-A Central Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including tickets, group events and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

