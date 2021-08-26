Cardinals Offering Free Tickets for Area First Responders on September 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals, along with generous donations from Cardinals RED Access Members and Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks, are offering FREE tickets to first responders and their families for the Saturday, September 11 game at Hammons Field!

If you are in charge of a first responders unit, including but not limited to police, firefighters, EMTs, sheriffs, highway patrol, dispatchers, school/university police, park rangers and home/private security in the greater Ozarks region, please give us a call at 417-863-0395 to claim FREE tickets for you and your family as a thank you for everything you do for our community.

This year marks the first time the Cardinals have had a regular season home game on 9/11, and as we reach 20 years since the tragic events of September 11, 2001, our Members and Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks have stepped up to the plate to help us honor and recognize the daily efforts of those who keep us safe and healthy in our communities.

We also recognize that a large number of First Responders might be on duty on September 11 assisting our community. If you are one of those who are working that night and would still like to attend a Cardinals game, please give us a call at 417-863-0395 and we will provide you tickets to another home game during our final homestand from September 7-12. Only a limited number of tickets may be available the day of the game due to pre-registration for this program, so please contact the Cardinals in advance to receive tickets for your family/department.

