Preview: December 26 vs Macon

December 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The boys are back at the Hangar after a short holiday break for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by the Ice Flyers Foundation.

-

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

-

Ice Flyers Record: 5-14-1-1 (12 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 3-2 win over the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday, December 21.

-

Mayhem Record: 7-12-1-0 (15 Points)

Mayhem's Last Game: 5-2 win over the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday, December 21.

PROMO INFO

- Youth Jersey Giveaway Night is proudly presented by the Ice Flyers Foundation.

- The first 1,500 kids (12 and under) in the arena will get a navy giveaway jersey upon entry.

- Tonight's 50/50 will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #17 Douglas Elgstam's Navy Jersey.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing their alternate navy uniforms to match the thousands of kids in the arena for tonight's game.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Friday, Dec. 27 at Macon | Watch | 7PM

Home: Saturday, Dec. 28 for Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union | Get Tickets | 7PM

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.