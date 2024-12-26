Controversial Goal Robs Ice Bears in Shootout Loss

December 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Derek Osik of the Knoxville Ice Bears in the faceoff circle

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Derek Osik of the Knoxville Ice Bears in the faceoff circle(Knoxville Ice Bears)

Knoxville's forward line of Derek Osik, Tyler Williams and Jason Brancheau continued their strong run, accounting for three goals, but the Ice Bears couldn't take advantage and fell to the Fayetteville Marksmen 5-4 following a shootout Thursday night at the Civic Coliseum.

Tyler Barrow, Ryan Nolan and John Moncovich all scored in the shootout for Fayetteville while Mason Beaupit made 42 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts.

Fayetteville opened the scoring when Mason Emoff batted a rebound out of the air past Stephen Mundinger on the power play at 4:51. Barrow fired a shot from the point, which bounced off Mundinger and out in front towards the slot. Emoff swung and hit the puck with his stick back on net to make it 1-0.

The Ice Bears responded 57 seconds later thanks to the Knoxville forecheck. Mike Egan intercepted a breakout pass and slipped the puck to Jimmy Soper in the slot. Soper's backhand made its way underneath Beaupit to tie the game.

Knoxville took its first lead of the game when Tyler Williams lifted a wrist shot over Beaupit from the high slot at 9:14. Kevin Lassman worked up the right wing towards the corner and dropped a pass back to Williams, who skated to center before sniping his fourth goal in his last three games.

Fayetteville tied the game when Alex Gritz connected with Moncovich on a two-on-one, allowing the latter to knock in a snap shot off the post and in at 15:43.

Derek Osik gave Knoxville the lead heading into the first intermission with a one-timer from the left circle on the man advantage. Sebastian Miedema sent the puck over the right wing to Williams, who skated up top and setup Osik to tee off for a one-timer that beat Beaupit to the short-side post with 19 seconds remaining in the period.

Dalton Skelly extended Knoxville's lead when he received a pass from Osik in the left circle and maneuvered around Beaupit and put a backhand on net at 4:54 of the second.

Khristian Acosta and Moncovich scored 40 seconds apart to tie the game for Fayetteville. Moncovich skated into the zone behind Dalton Hunter, but offside wasn't called and Moncovich scored from the right side to even the score going into the second intermission.

Knoxville carried the pace of play for most of the third period, outshooting the Marksmen 26-7 over the final 25 minutes of play-including 8-0 in overtime, but couldn't get anything by Beaupit. Carson Vance hit the post from the left circle, Dalton Skelly hit the iron from the left side and a Knoxville shot from the slot hit the crossbar and stayed out. Fayetteville nearly took a late lead in regulation on the power play, but Mundinger made a sliding pad save with 1:23 remaining to force overtime.

The two teams will face off again Friday night at the Civic Coliseum.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.