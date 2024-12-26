Peoria Falls 3-2 in Shootout to Birmingham

December 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PELHAM, AL - Peoria's third-period comeback fell short on Thursday night as the Rivermen suffered their second straight shootout loss, 3-2 to the Birmingham Bulls at the Pelham Civic Complex.

The Rivermen came out of the gate looking to establish their physical presence, which they did quite handily. However, it was the Bulls who struck first off a quick shot off the face-off. It marked the third consecutive game that the Rivermen surrendered the first goal of the game, and it also marked the third straight contest the Rivermen trailed after the first period.

The second period was filled with high drama as the Bulls came up short on a penalty shot after killing off back-to-back Rivermen power plays. Soon after, Peoria thought they had the game-tying goal as Mike Gelatt streaked across the top of the Birmingham crease and seemingly put the puck over the goal line. However, the officials waved the goal off and after video review, upheld their ruling, thus keeping the Bulls in front by a score of 1-0.

Birmingham added another goal on the power play early in the third period, but the Rivermen kept up the offensive pressure and were rewarded. Alec Baer took the puck to the front of the net with under eight minutes to play and got a shot off before being taken down. The shot produced a rebound that was picked up by Carlos Fornaris who depo si ted the rebound into the back of the net to trim the Bull lead to 2-1. Less than two minutes later Jordan Gagnon deposited another rebound off of another Alec Baer shot to record his first goal in the SPHL to tie the game up 2-2.

The Rivermen killed off a late Birmingham power play and were unable to find the net in overtime despite a number of chances so were forced to settle the game in a shootout for the second-straight contest. The shootout lasted just five rounds as Birmingham scored once and the Rivermen could not find the net and suffered their second straight shootout loss of the year.

Peoria will be back in action on December 27 as they take on the Birmingham Bulls on Friday night for their second of three straight road games. Face-off for Friday's game is set for 7:05 pm.

