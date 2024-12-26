Thunderbolts Begin Weekend with 3-1 Win in Quad City

December 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Moline, Ill.: The Thunderbolts got off to a solid start in their first of three games in three nights against Quad City, winning 3-1 over the Storm in Thursday night's Boxing Day matchup in Moline. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, December 28th against the Quad City Storm at 7:05pm CT.

Evansville picked up the first lead of the night at 13:04, as Anthony Hora deked past two Storm defenders and goaltender Brent Moran to score a highlight reel goal, assisted by Brendan Harrogate and Bronson Adams. 1:39 into the second period, the lead was doubled to 2-0 as Matt Dorsey scored unassisted off a power move from the far wall all the way to the net, tucking it past Moran to score. The Storm got on the board at 7:14 of the third period as Jordan Henderson scored as the trailer off the rush to make it a 2-1 game, and the Storm nearly tied the game with roughly five minutes remaining, as a shot from the near side went off the inside of the goalpost. In the fading seconds, Evansville put the game away as Logan vande Meerakker scored an unassisted empty net goal with 30 seconds to go, and Evansville was able to pick up the 3-1 victory to open the three game weekend series.

Hora, Dorsey, and Vande Meerakker each finished with a goal, while Ty Taylor finished with 23 saves on 24 shots on goal to earn his 4th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Friday night at Vibrant Arena, face-off set for 7:10pm CT.

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

