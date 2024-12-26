Mayhem Come Back to Earn Point, Lose 4-3 in OT

December 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - Trailing entering the third period, the Mayhem put together a comeback effort in the third period to force overtime, but couldn't get the job done in Pensacola and fell 4-3 to the Ice Flyers.

The Mayhem fell behind early, as just 48 seconds into the first period, Blake Tosto scored to give the Ice Flyers the lead, but Conor Witherspoon answered shortly after to tie the game back up at one. Tosto would score again at 5:18, but Nicholas Aromatario had an answer this time, and at the midway point of the first period, the game was tied at two. The Mayhem had two power play chances before the end of the period, but were unable to capitalize, and were tied at the end of the first.

Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira scored the only goal of the second period, and it gave the Ice Flyers the lead once again. Mayhem goaltender Bailey Brkin took exception to the goal, and argued for interference, but the official Keith Grooms was not hearing it. Both teams had power play chances in the period, including a long 5-on-3 for the Mayhem, but it remained 3-2 Ice Flyers after 40 minutes.

In the third, the Mayhem finally capitalized on a power play, as Dan Winslow's third goal of the season at 6:54 tied the game up at three. Curtis Hansen and Sam Dabrowski both committed infractions at the 16:55 mark of the third, giving the Mayhem a full two minutes of 5-on-3 power play time, but they couldn't grab their first lead of the night, and the game entered overtime. It took just 28 seconds into the extra period for Houston Wilson to pot the game winner for Pensacola, and win the game by a 4-3 final.

The Mayhem return home for Disney Night on Friday, December 27 at 7:00pm against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.