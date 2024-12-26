Lieth Called Up

December 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL announced the call-up of defenseman Ryan Lieth to the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers Thursday.

Lieth, 26, has been a key part of Fayetteville's defense core over the past few seasons, and has contributed three points (2g+1a) in 20 games so far this season.

The Warwick, New York native has played in 88 regular season games for the Marksmen since Spring 2023 and carries a +14 rating with 14 points (4g+10a) and a disciplined 20 penalty minutes.

Wheeling's call will set up the potential for Lieth's ECHL debut when the Nailers visit the Cincinnati Cyclones Friday.

Meanwhile, the Marksmen visit the Knoxville Ice Bears for a two-game set before returning to the Crown Coliseum for Wizardry Night against the Hunstville Havoc on Saturday, December 28 at 6 p.m.

Single-game tickets to Wizardry Night and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

