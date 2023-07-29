Power Pitching and Hitting Continues as Patriots Hang Ten for Second Straight Night

Somerset Patriots' Jasson Dominguez in action

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Bowie Baysox by a score of 10-3 on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark, earning the series win in the fifth of a six-game set.

The Patriots have now won eight of their last nine contests, outscoring opponents by a margin of 67-22 over that span, including 10 run performances on back-to-back nights.

With 14 K, Patriots pitchers have struck out 10+ in eight of their last nine games and 59 total times this season.

Somerset's pitching staff has thrown to a 2.51 ERA over the first five games of the series, striking out 54 Baysox in 42 IP with a 1.02 WHIP.

RHP Richard Fitts (6 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 10 K) earned the win, matching a season high with ten strikeouts. The Yankees No. 8 prospect cashed in his 11th quality start of the season, tied for the most in MiLB.

Over his last 12 starts dating back to 5/24, Fitts is 6-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 73.1 IP with 82 K. Fitts has now struck out 7+ in ten of his 18 starts this season.

CF Jasson Dominguez (3-for-5, 2 RBI, R, 2 2B) extended Somerset's lead to 8-3 with an RBI double in the 6th, before adding another run scoring double in the 8th.

Dominguez extended his on-base streak to nine games, over which he's hitting .310 with 7 RBI. In the month of July, the Yankees top prospect is hitting .303 with 11 multi-hit games.

Saturday marked Dominguez's third three-hit game of the season and second over his last three games, as well as team leading 22nd multi-hit game of the season.

RF Jeisson Rosario (1-for-2, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB) cleared the bases with a three-run double in the 6th inning, extending Somerset's lead to 7-3.

The three-RBI game marked Rosario's second of the season and 7th overall multi-RBI game. Over his last 21 games dating back to 6/24, Rosario is slashing .311/.427/.486 with 16 R and 12 RBI.

C Ben Rice (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) put the Patriots on the board with a two-run blast in the 1st inning, marking his fourth homer in seven games for the Patriots this season and eighth in 32 games between Single-A, High-A, and Double-A.

LF Elijah Dunham (2-for-4, HR, 2 R, SB) went back-to-back with Rice, putting Somerset ahead 3-0 with a solo blast in the 1st inning.

Dunham has now homered five times over his first 17 Double-A games of the season, hitting .323 with a 1.007 OPS for Somerset.

