Extra Inning Slam Sinks SeaWolves

July 29, 2023







The SeaWolves could not hold on to a late lead as Akron took down Erie 9-2 in 10 innings.

Erie tallied a pair of second inning runs against Akron starter Hunter Stanley. Chris Meyers walked, stole second, and advanced to third on a balk. Jake Holton then walked with one out. Daniel Cabrera then reached on an infield single, scoring the first run. On Cabrera's hit, Juan Brito made a throwing error, advancing the runners to second and third. Mario Feliciano then grounded out, scoring the second run.

Ty Madden walked four batters but completed five good innings. He allowed his first and only run with two out in the fifth. Petey Halpin lined an RBI double to score Cesar Idrogo and make Erie's lead 2-1.

Jake Higginbotham tossed pair of scoreless innings to bridge the gap to Tyler Mattison who came in for the eighth. Mattison allowed singles to his first two hitters. Later in the frame, Brito hit a sacrifice fly to score the tying run.

Angel De Jesus took over for Erie in the 10th inning. Halpin singled to open the frame, advancing the free runner to third. Jose Tena's fielder's choice grounder scored the go-ahead run. Angel Martinez then walked. With Brito batting, De Jesus suffered an injury and departed for Michael Bienlien.

Bienlien walked Brito ahead of a two-run single by Aaron Bracho. After another walk, Bryce Ball slammed a grand slam to give Akron a seven-run inning.

Davis Sharpe (7-3) earned the win in relief. De Jesus (1-4) took the loss.

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Will Dion pitches for Akron and Erie has not announced a starting pitcher.

