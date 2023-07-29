July 29, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SECURE FIRST WIN OF THE SERIES Despite an early pitching duel, the Sea Dogs beat the Flying Squirrels 12-0 last night. In the top of the sixth inning when Chase Meidroth drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single. Blaze Jordan scored another with an RBI single to score Meidroth and Portland led, 2-0. Phillip Sikes scored Nathan Hickey with a single to left field to complete the three-run inning. Esplin recorded his first hit of the season with Portland in the top of the seventh with a double to center field. Nick Yorke drove him home with a double (14) of his own and the Sea Dogs extended the 4-0 lead. Portland plated five runs in the top of the eighth after nine batters to the plate. Tyler Dearden worked a bases-loaded walk before a three-RBI double from Esplin (2) cleared the bases to put Portland on top 8-0. Corey Rosier scored Esplin with an RBI single to cap off the inning. Esplin hit a two-RBI single in the top of the ninth to rack up five RBI on the day before an RBI single from Rosier secured the 12-0 Portland win.

MANY, MANY HITS The 17 combined hits for Portland tied their season-high. It was the most hits in a game since May 6th in Akron against the RubberDucks.

SPEAKING OF HITS Six Sea Dogs recorded multi-hit days at the plate as Portland matched a season-high with seventeen combined hits on the day. Corey Rosier, Phillip Sikes and Tyler Esplin each recorded three hits while Nick Yorke, Chase Meidroth and Blaze Jordan each had two hits last night. Esplin racked up five RBI to match a career-high while going three-for-five at the plate.

GAMBRELL LEADS THE WAY RHP Grant Gambrell had another strong start last night for Portland. He tossed 7.0 shutout innings with eight strikeouts. He has pitched 6.0+ innings in each of his last four starts with the Sea Dogs.

SEA DOGS LEAD DOUBLE-A Despite the three losses this week, the Sea Dogs have not slowed down around the base paths. They currently lead all teams in Double-A with 177 stolen bases. Outfielder Corey Rosier has seven stolen bases in the last three games for Portland. The Biloxi Shuckers (AA - Brewers) have the second-most with 165.

STILL ATOP THE STANDINGS The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.5 games ahead of the Somerset Patriots. The Sea Dogs are 4.0 games ahead of Reading and 5.5 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Erie SeaWolves are in first place of the Southwest Division, holding a 0.5 game lead over the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 29, 2008 - Jorge Jimenez snapped a 7-7 tie with a 2-run homer in the top of the 10th inning, leading the Sea Dogs to an 11-7 win over the Fisher Cats on Tuesday night at Merchantsauto.com Stadium. Beau Vaughan retired all four batters to earn his second win of the season. Josh Reddick added the finishing touch with a 2-run shot off Jo Matumoto with two outs in the 10th.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez takes the mound for Portland tonight in Richmond. He last tossed 6.0 innings of a combined no hitter on July 23rd vs the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He allowed one earned run after issuing four walks while striking out 10. He has not faced the Flying Squirrels this season.

