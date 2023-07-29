Senger's Go-Ahead Two-Run Double, Dominant Pitching Lead Ponies to Win Over Reading
July 29, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
READING, Pa. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-14, 46-48) came-from-behind to defeat the Reading Fightin Phils 3-1 in 10 innings on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Ponies have won the series, claiming four of the first five games.
With the two teams tied 1-1 in the 10th inning, Hayden Senger came to the plate with Jose Peroza on third base and Agustin Ruiz on second base and one out. Senger ripped the second pitch he saw into the left field corner for a go-ahead two-run double that gave Binghamton a 3-1 lead.
William Woods came in and slammed the door with a 1-2-3 frame, earning his sixth save in six opportunities.
Christian Scott started the game for the Ponies and struck out seven over six innings of one-run ball. Reading (11-14, 39-54) scored its only run of the game on an RBI single from Ethan Wilson in the second inning that gave the Fightins a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Rowdey Jordan led off with a double. Jose Peroza then smacked an RBI double into the left-center gap to tie the game at 1-1.
Dylan Tebrake tossed a hitless and scoreless seventh in relief. Dedniel Núñez (1-0) worked around two hits in the eighth and rolled up a 5-4-3 double play in the ninth to send the game to extras. Woods completed the scoreless relief in the 10th inning.
The Rumble Ponies will conclude their series against the Fightin Phils on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:15 PM and pregame coverage will begin at 5:00 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.
Postgame Notes: Senger had a multi-hit game with a single and the go-ahead two-run double...Peroza had a multi-hit game with an RBI double and single...The Ponies lead the season series 9-2 against Reading.
