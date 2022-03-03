Powell Earns Call Up
March 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that D Jay Powell has been called up to Rapid City (ECHL).
The six-foot-seven defenseman appeared in 13 games for the Havoc prior to his call-up while having three assists.
The Havoc will be back Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th for I <3 HSV night and Trash Pandas Night.
