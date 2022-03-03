Dawgs Sign Chad Lopez

Forward Chad Lopez with the University of Wisconsin-Superior

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Chad Lopez has been signed to a player tryout contract, and will be available for the three-game series in Peoria this weekend.

Lopez joins the Dawgs after playing for four seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. In his four seasons, the five-foot-10 left winger appeared in 93 games, notching 32 goals and 37 assists. Lopez was named to the All-WIAC First Team last season, and was an All-WIAC academic honoree in each year he played for the Yellow Jackets. Prior to his collegiate career, the Arlington, Texas native played five seasons of junior hockey, earning experience in the OJHL, NAHL, NOJHL, and other leagues. Lopez will wear number 44 for Roanoke.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road this weekend to face the Peoria Rivermen in a three-game series, starting tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

