Transaction Report

March 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced a handful of transactions this afternoon.

The Marksmen have traded D Vincenzo Renda to Evansville in exchange for future considerations. Renda has played 31 games in the league this season, all with the Marksmen, logging a single goal and two assists. Renda had only missed one game as a healthy scratch.

Fayetteville has also agreed to terms with D Andrew Lane. Lane comes to the Marksmen from Aurora University (NCAA DIII) after playing two seasons with Alaska-Anchorage. While a Sea Wolf, Lane was teammates with Marksmen forward Drake Glover. Lane had 25 points in 28 games with Aurora this season.

The Marksmen have also reacquired G Jason Pawloski who has been on loan to Worcester and Kalamazoo in the ECHL. While Pawloski only logged a game with Worcester, he appeared in seven goals with Kalamazoo, amassing a 3.25 GAA and a .888 save percentage. He also earned his first ECHL win with the K-Wings.

To keep the roster within parameters, the Marksmen have waived G Matt Williams.

Lane and Pawloski are both expected to be available to the Marksmen this weekend in Macon.

