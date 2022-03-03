Thunderbolts Look to Carry Win Streak Through 3-Game Weekend

Evansville, In.: Following a strong performance in Evansville's 5-2 victory over the Peoria Rivermen at Ford Center this past Friday, the Thunderbolts schedule picks up with a pair of road games in Vermilion County this Friday and Quad City this Saturday, before returning home to host the Storm this Sunday afternoon.

Week In Review:

Goals by Austin Plevy and Josh Adkins in the first period pushed the Thunderbolts to an early 2-0 lead over Peoria on Friday night, and goals from Adkins and Brennan Feasey in the second period put Evansville well in control with a 4-1 lead through two periods. Feasey added an empty net goal late as the Thunderbolts defeated the Rivermen 5-2, with Brian Billett making 34 saves on 36 shots faced.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts play at Vermilion County this Friday at 7:00pm CT, and at Quad City this Saturday at 7:10pm CT. Both games can be viewed with a paid subscription to SPHL TV through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network; at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/Fan-Center/Listen, or via the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. The Thunderbolts return home to host the Quad City Storm this Sunday, March 6th at 3:00pm CST. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Vermilion County Bobcats:

Record: 4-32-5, 13 Points, 11th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Houston Wilson (7 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Houston Wilson/Mitch Atkins (13 Points Each)

Primary Goaltender: Chase Perry (1-7-2, .906 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs VCB: 8-0-0

The Bobcats upset the Peoria Rivermen 2-1 in overtime on Thursday night, with Mitch Atkins scoring in overtime and Chase Perry stopping 34 of 35 shots. The Rivermen got revenge on Sunday, shutting out the Bobcats 5-0 in Peoria. This past Tuesday, the Bobcats were blown out again 7-1 in Quad City, with Davis Kirkendall scoring the lone goal in his first game.

Quad City Storm:

Record: 26-11-8, 60 Points, 4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Shane Bennett (20 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Shane Bennett (50 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Bailey Brkin (9-2-2, .928 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs QCS: 3-6-0

The Storm played a three-game series in Fayetteville this past weekend, starting with a 3-1 win on Friday behind two goals from Shane Bennett and one from Kyle Heitzner, along with 29 saves on 30 shots by Kevin Resop. The Marksmen took Saturday's game by a close 3-2 score, as Taylor Pryce tied the game 1-1 in the 2nd period, and Marcus Ortiz scored to pull the Storm to within one goal in the final minute of play. Breandan Colgan took over in net on Sunday but the Storm fell in the weekend finale by a 7-3 score, with Colgan allowing 6 goals on 27 shots faced. Bennett, Heitzner, and Nick Mangone scored the Storm goals. Quad City bounced back with a 7-1 win on home ice against Vermilion County this past Tuesday, with Logan Nelson scoring two goals and an assist, Carter Shinkaruk scoring a goal and two assists, and Bailey Brkin back from ECHL call-up and stopping 20 of 21 shots faced in goal.

Call-up Report

- Cooper Jones (Idaho Steelheads - ECHL)

- Games Played: 29 (1 with Jacksonville IceMen, 28 with Idaho)

- 0 Goals, 2 Assist, 2 Point, 4 PIM

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 43

- 10 Goals, 11 Assists, 21 Points, 56 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Newfoundland Growlers - ECHL)

- Games Played: 8 (4 with Cincinnati, 4 with Newfoundland)

- 0 Goals, 1 Assist, 1 Point, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Tue. 3/1: Connor Vermeulen signed to contract

Tue. 3/1: Brett Magee signed to contract

Tue. 3/1: Matt MacKay placed on waivers

Tue. 3/1: Liam O'Sullivan placed on waivers

