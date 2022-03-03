Ice Bears Ink Former CHL Goalie Cote-Cazenave

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed goaltender Tristan Cote-Cazenave to a standard player contract, head coach Jeff Carr confirmed Thursday morning. Cote-Cazenave comes to Knoxville following stints with the Reading Royals in the ECHL and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL.

The 22-year-old began the season with the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres, where he posted a 2.72 goals against average in four games this season. He joined Reading in December and had a 2.03 average in two appearances.

Prior to his collegiate career, Cote-Cazenave spent four years in the QMJHL. He went 72-52-17 in 153 career games with a 2.99 average and a .902 save percentage.

In addition to the signing, the Ice Bears have placed goalie Sammy Bernard on waivers.

