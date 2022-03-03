Rivermen Sign Lord-Anthony Grissom

March 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have announced on Thursday that they have signed defenseman Lord-Anthony Grissom ahead of their series against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Grissom, a native of Detroit, Michigan, has significant college experience, playing at the D3 level with Aurora University from 2018-2022. In his five years, Grissom spent two as an assistant captain and two as a full captain for Aurora. Before that, Grissom played for three years in the North American Hockey League with the Janesville Jets and Keystone Ice Miners.

The 26-year-old stands tall at 6'4 and is a left-handed shot. Grissom will make his professional debut for the Rivermen on Thursday night as Peoria hosts the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm at Carver Arena and is the first of a three-game series between Peoria and Roanoke. Tickets can be purchased by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.