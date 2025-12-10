POV: Messi MAKES HISTORY WINNING FIRST MLS Cup with Inter Miami

Published on December 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







2025 Audi MLS Cup presented by Audi.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.