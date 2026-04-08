POV: First of Many Messi Moments at Nu Stadium
Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 7, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Academy Enjoys Successful 2026 Easter International Cup Run - Inter Miami CF
- Ways to Support the Inter Miami CF Foundation at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
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- San Jose Earthquakes, the San Jose Sports Authority and Bay Area Host Committee to Transform San Pedro Square Market into Official Soccer Celebration Venue this Summer - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Academy Concludes Participation at 2026 Generation adidas Cup - Inter Miami CF
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- Minnesota United Recalls Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich from Loan - Minnesota United FC
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- New York City FC Launches Night Leagues Site in Glendale with Verizon - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew to Host Ecuador National Team as a FIFA World Cup 2026© Base Camp Training Site - Columbus Crew SC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces 2026 Summer Concert Series Presented by Café Bustelo© - Chicago Fire FC
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Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Academy Enjoys Successful 2026 Easter International Cup Run
- Ways to Support the Inter Miami CF Foundation at Nu Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Academy Concludes Participation at 2026 Generation adidas Cup
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- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium