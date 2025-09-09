Postgame Interview with Julia Gross After Chicago Stars Defeat Orlando Pride 5-2
Published on September 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
Julia Grosso discusses scoring in Chicago's 5-2 victory against the defending 2024 NWSL Champs, the game plan that led to the win, and playing in their 2026 home venue.
