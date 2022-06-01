Ports Undone by Miscues in 7-4 Loss to Giants

June 1, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Ca. - The Ports made a season-high six errors that led to six unearned runs for the San Jose Giants as Stockton fell to their North Division rival 7-4 on Wednesday night at Excite Ballpark in the South Bay.

The Ports (17-30) took an early lead in the second inning with clutch hitting. Junior Perez reached with a one-out walk against San Jose starter Will Bednar, stole second base and advanced to third base on a ground out by T.J. Schofield-Sam to shortstop. Perez scored with two outs when Robert Puason grounded a single up the middle to give the Ports a 1-0 lead.

Taking advantage of an error, the Giants (28-19) struck for four unearned runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead. With Najee Gaskins, who walked and stole second, aboard with one out Grant McCray reached on a throwing error by shortstop Max Muncy to put runners on the corners. After McCray stole second base and Aeverson Arteaga popped out to third baseman Jhoan Paulino in foul territory for the second out, Ports' starter Chen Zhuang hit Vaun Brown with an 0-2 pitch to load the bases. Riley Mahan then made the Ports pay with a grand slam to left center field to give San Jose a 4-1 lead.

The Giants got another unearned run in the fourth. Garrett Frechette reached on a bunt single to lead off the frame and scored on back-to-back errant Ports throws. On a steal of second, Stockton catcher Shane McGuire's throw hit Frechette in the back and caromed to shallow right field. With Frechette heading for third base, Puason's throw to third base sailed over the head of Paulino allowing Frechette to score to make it 5-1 Giants.

With another two-out run in the sixth the Ports cut into the San Jose lead. CJ Rodriguez reached on a one-out single and after taking second on a wild pitch, scored when Schofield- Sam singled to right center to make it 5-2.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.