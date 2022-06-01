Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. Grizzlies RHP Case Williams and Nuts RHP William Fleming are the probable starters.

The Grizzlies currently lead the San Jose Giants by 3 games in the division. The first half ends June 23rd.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the second series between the clubs in 2022 and the first meeting in Modesto. Last season, the Grizzlies won 11 of their 19 matchups against the Nuts, but went 6-6 at Chukchansi Park. In 2021, The squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns and were independent. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

MAN, HUNTER IS GOOD: Last night, Hunter Goodman jolted the Grizzlies ahead 3-0 in the top of the first with a wallop to deep left field. It was Goodman's fourth straight game going deep and his 13th of the season. The most recent Fresno player to homer in four consecutive contests was Colin Simpson last year from July 9-10 at San Jose and 13-14 in Stockton. Goodman currently leads the California League with 47 RBI, three more than Modesto Nuts first baseman Robert Perez. His 13 clouts rank second behind Perez in the league as well.

OPS BOSS: Yesterday, the Grizzlies had two players assigned to High-A Spokane, outfielder Braiden Ward and utility man AJ Lewis. Prior to leaving, the Merced native led the California League in batting average (.367), OBP (.487) and hit-by-pitches (16, seven more than Diego Cartaya of the Quakes). Ward was also second in swipes with 26, but was never caught stealing (best mark in MiLB). Finally, Ward was third in the league in OPS (1.020) and dipped below 1.000 only once (.990 on May 20th) during his time in Fresno. What a boss! In the three games AJ Lewis appeared in, the utility man had an .829 OPS thanks to a homer in his first at-bat when he joined Fresno. Congrats and good luck to both Ward and Lewis.

CASE CLOSED: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to righty Case Williams. The 20-year old is one of the returning pitchers to the Fresno staff after joining the club in the back half of the 2021 season. Williams enters his third professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization despite starting last year in the Cincinnati Reds system. In 2021, he split the season between the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds) and Grizzlies. Williams started 2021 in Daytona, appearing in 12 games, 11 for starts. He went 2-5 with a 5.74 ERA over 47 innings. Williams was traded back to the Colorado Rockies on July 28, 2021. The Reds received RHP Mychal Givens and the Rockies got Williams and RHP Noah Davis. He was assigned to Fresno and finished the season with the Grizzlies. Williams went 1-3 with a 5.72 ERA over seven games with six going for starts. In 28.1 frames, he fanned 17 batters and had a good overall second half of the season. Read more about Case Williams' bio on Page 2.

GREEN WINS PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Grizzlies pitcher Mason Green was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 23 - 29. Green's dominant start on Sunday, May 29 against Stockton helped the Grizzlies earn a crucial series win over the Ports. Green earned his fourth win of the season after a terrific outing on Sunday. The lefty tossed seven and one-third scoreless innings, a career-best for him and a season-high by a Fresno pitcher. Green allowed three hits and one walk while fanning a career-high nine over 99 pitches (65 strikes). On top of that, the Fresno defense turned a season-high four double plays. The University of Central Missouri product has not given up a run over his last two starts, spanning 14 innings. In his last four outings (26.1 frames), Green has permitted only one run on 15 hits, nine walks and 23 strikeouts. The 23-year old leads the California League in wins (4), ERA (1.93), innings pitched (46.2) and lowest batting average against him (.202). Green is now the fourth Grizzlies player and second pitcher to earn California League Weekly honors (RHP Victor Juarez, May 16-22, 1B/C Hunter Goodman, May 9-15 and SS Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (7-7), Beige (5-2), Black & Gold (5-1), Gray (11-4), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

JUNE 2, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT

RHP McCade Brown (0-2, 8.15) vs RHP Jimmy Kingsbury (1-0, 2.08)

JUNE 3, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (0-3, 5.75) vs RHP Jordan Jackson (3-3, 2.94)

JUNE 4, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 6:05 PM PT

RHP Victor Juarez (3-0, 3.12) vs RHP Joseph Hernandez (4-1, 2.78)

JUNE 5, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 2:05 PM PT

LHP Mason Green (4-1, 1.93) vs RHP Michael Morales (2-5, 5.63)

Recent Transactions:

5/27: RHP Cullen Kafka: Placed on IL, retroactive to 5/26

5/31: RHP Juan Mejia: Activated off IL

5/31: C/1B Bryant Quijada: Activated off IL

5/31: UTL AJ Lewis: Assigned to A+ Spokane

5/31: OF Braiden Ward: Assigned to A+ Spokane

