Quakes Give One Away to Storm

June 1, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The first-place Lake Elsinore Storm increased their lead in the South Division, thanks to a four-run rally in the ninth inning, as the Quakes dropped a 9-6 decision at LoanMart Field on Tuesday night.

Game one of the six-game series between the South's two best teams went to the Storm, as Rancho Cucamonga gave a late lead away, thanks to too many walks and too many mistakes in the field.

With the game tied at 4-4, the Quakes got consecutive two-out, run-scoring hits from Gaige Howard and Damon Keith, as they took at 6-4 lead to the eighth.

Reliever Christian Suarez couldn't hold the lead though, as he gave up a run in the eighth and then surrendered a solo homer with one out in the ninth, as Lake Elsinore's Albert Fabian tied the game at 6-6. Suarez (1-1) then gave up back-to-back singles and left the game with an apparent leg injury after taking a line drive off his leg. Madison Jeffrey followed out of the pen and promptly gave up consecutive hits as the Storm capitalized on an additional error, taking a commanding 9-6 advantage.

The Quakes attempted to rally in the last of the ninth off eventual winner Keegan Collett (3-0), as Austin Gauthier walked and Howard doubled with two outs. Collett got Keith looking to end the game though, as the Storm won their third straight overall and now lead the Quakes by three games with 20 to play.

Julio Carrion homered (4) and drove in four runs to lead Rancho's offense.

The Quakes (25-21) will send Ronan Kopp (2-0) to the hill on Wednesday, as he'll take on Storm lefty Bodi Rascon (2-2) at 6:30pm.

Wednesday is another Terra Vista Animal Hospital Bark in the Ballpark, as with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass, fans can bring their dogs to Wednesday's game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

