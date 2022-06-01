Goodman, Grizzlies Crack Nuts 6-2 to Conclude May

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (30-16) conquered the Modesto Nuts (21-25) 6-2 Tuesday night from John Thurman Field. With the victory, Fresno improved to 8-1 in the first game of a series, 17-2 when allowing three runs or fewer and finished 18-8 in the month of May. The Grizzlies also moved to 14-5 on the road and now hold a three-game lead over the San Jose Giants with 18 games left in the first half.

In the top of the first, Hunter Goodman jolted the Grizzlies ahead 3-0 with a wallop to deep left field. It was Goodman's fourth straight game going deep and his 13th of the season. The most recent Fresno player to homer in four consecutive contests was Colin Simpson last year from July 9-10 at San Jose and 13-14 in Stockton. After the clout, back-to-back doubles by Braxton Fulford and Juan Guerrero made it 4-0 Grizzlies.

The Nuts cut the deficit in the third thanks to a Robert Perez two-RBI double to right center. Fresno extended the advantage from a fielder's choice in the eighth and a bases-loaded walk in the ninth. Overall, the Grizzlies offense supplied 11 hits with four batters relishing multi-hit evenings. Goodman led the charge with two hits and three RBI. Yanquiel Fernandez added a pair of hits and runs. Warming Bernabel and Fulford combined for five hits and two runs. Guerrero provided two RBI and Juan Brito reached base three times.

The early run support helped the Grizzlies pitching staff settle in and dominant Modesto hitting. Jarrod Cande was electric in his first professional start, lasting four innings. Cande permitted two earned runs on four hits while fanning one batter. Sergio Sanchez (4-0) followed Cande with three scoreless frames, striking out four. Sanchez plunked one batter and did not allow anything else to receive the win. Juan Mejia (hold, 4) tossed a scoreless inning in his return off of the injured list while Joel Condreay wrapped up the game with a strong ninth.

Modesto starter Michael Morales (2-5) suffered the setback after a rough first inning. Three relievers aided Morales with five and one-third frames of two-run ball. They pooled together to punch out six batters. Nuts shortstop Edwin Arroyo reached base four times and scored once. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Modesto.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Hunter Goodman (2-5, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- 2B Juan Brito (1-3, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (2-4, 2B, 2 R, BB)

- LF Juan Guerrero (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SB)

- RHP Sergio Sanchez (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 1B Robert Perez (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

- SS Edwin Arroyo (2-2, R, BB, HBP)

- 3B Milkar Perez (1-3, 2B, BB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, June 1 @ Modesto Nuts, Fresno RHP Case Williams (2-1, 3.86) vs. Modesto RHP William Fleming (3-4, 4.43), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

That was Hunter Goodman's 14th multi-RBI game, six more than both Juan Guerrero and Warming Bernabel.

