Rawhide Take Game One from Inland Empire; Sierra Earns First Career Win

VISALIA, CA - Diomede Sierra picks up his first career win as the Rawhide defeat the Inland Empire 66ers by a score of 6-4. Sierra pitched a career-high 5.1 innings while striking out five batters.

Inland Empire took the early lead and led 3-0 through three innings of play. Deyvison De Los Santos drove in two runs with a double into right field in the third inning. In the fifth, S.P. Chen hit his second homerun of the season to tie it up. Visalia scored two more that inning to take the 5-3 lead.

Inland's David Calabrese hit his second homerun of the season to cut their deficit in half, but Rawhide held on to win their 14th game of the season. Miguel Gil threw three scoreless innings in his California League debut to earn the save.

Rawhide host Inland Empire for Game 2 tomorrow at 6:30 P.M.

