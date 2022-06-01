Storm Stamp out Quakes

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm flexed their muscles on Wednesday night, smashing four home runs on their way to a 12-3 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at LoanMart Field.

Albert Fabian homered twice and drove in five, while Justin Farmer blasted a grand slam, as the Storm increased their lead over Rancho Cucamonga in the South Division by four games with just 19 to go.

Quakes' starter Ronan Kopp (3-2) lasted just one inning in his first start of the year and allowed two runs as the Storm never looked back.

Reliever Jhan Zambrano followed and the Lake Elsinore offense jumped on him for a total of seven runs in just 2.1 innings, including the grand slam by Farmer.

Trailing 10-0 in the seventh, Rancho finally got on the board, as Hector Martinez collected his first hit as a Quake to drive in Austin Gauthier. Gaige Howard and Dillon Keith followed by driving in a run each, making it 10-3 after seven.

That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as Fabian connected for another bomb in the ninth, a two-run blast to close out the scoring at 12-3.

Storm reliever Levi Thomas (1-0) got the win, despite allowing three runs over 3.1 innings in relief.

The Quakes (25-22) will try to turn things around on Thursday, sending Peter Heubeck to the mound in his Rancho debut. Jairo Iriarte will go for the Storm.

The Quakes (25-22) will try to turn things around on Thursday, sending Peter Heubeck to the mound in his Rancho debut. Jairo Iriarte will go for the Storm.

