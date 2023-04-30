Ports Toppled by Cardiac Nuts, Drop Fifth Straight

Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts took advantage of three Stockton errors and scored three unearned runs overcoming a 4-0 deficit as the Ports dropped their fifth straight with a 6-5 loss on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

The Ports (3-17) opened the scoring in the top of the fourth. With Kevin Richards at second base and two outs, T.J. Schofield-Sam bounced a single through the left side to drive in the first run of the game giving the Ports a 1-0 lead.

Stockton kept it going in the fifth. Back-to-back singles by Bjay Cooke and Jose Mujica to start the frame put runners on the corners for Jose Escorche who blooped a single to left field to drive in Cooke making it 2-0. A passed ball moved runners to second and third, and a balk and wild pitch on back-to-back plays allowed both runs to score giving the Ports a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Nuts (13-7) took advantage of a Ports miscue to get back into the game. With two outs and nobody on, Colin Davis reached on an error when Stockton first baseman Kevin Richards dropped a throw from Schofield-Sam to keep the inning alive. After a single, Andrew Miller drilled a three-run homer to right center to cut the Ports lead to one at 4- 3.

The Nuts took the lead in the bottom of the seventh on four straight hits off Stockton reliever Blaze Pontes. Miguel Perez doubled down the right field line and scored when the next hitter, Curtis Washington, Jr., bounced a single up the middle to tie the game at four. Cole Young then doubled down the left field line to put runners on second and third for Josh Hood who drove a double to the gap in left center to score both runners giving the Nuts their first lead at 6-4.

The Ports scored a run in the top of the ninth on a two-out RBI single by Clark Elliott, but Brayan Buelvas struck out to end the ballgame.

