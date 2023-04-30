Fresno falls 11-4 to San Jose despite solo shots from Stilwell and Ritter

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (11-10) dropped an 11-4 contest to the San Jose Giants (13-8) Sunday afternoon from Chukchansi Park. Fresno split the series with San Jose despite winning the first three games.

The Giants scored one run in the first, three more in the fourth and seven runs in the sixth. San Jose brought 11 batters to the plate in the sixth, which ended in the most runs allowed by Fresno in a single inning this year. Diego Velasquez, Thomas Gavello, and Matt Higgins each recorded two doubles, driving in seven combined RBI.

The Grizzlies notched four runs with Cole Stilwell and Ryan Ritter smacking solo shots. Stilwell extended his hit streak to six games (current team-long) and Ritter blasted his California League-best sixth homer, but it wasn't enough to overcome San Jose's offensive onslaught. Robby Martin was a standout for Fresno, reaching base four times and going 3-for-3.

In the end, it was San Jose's Hayden Wynja (2-0) securing the win after relieving starter Liam Simon. Gabriel Barbosa (0-3) took the loss for Fresno. The Grizzlies are on the road next week as they battle the Ports in Stockton.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Cole Stilwell (1-3, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB)

- SS Ryan Ritter (1-4, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- RF Robby Martin (3-3, R, BB, SB)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- C Thomas Gavello (3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- 1B Matt Higgins (2-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- 2B Diego Velasquez (2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Tuesday May 2 Stockton

Ports

(Road) Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 3.38) vs. Stockton TBD 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies lost their first day game at home in 2023.

