Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs San Jose

April 30, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Giants conclude their six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Gabriel Barbosa and Giants RHP Liam Simon are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for today.

To listen to today's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Today's Promotion:

4/30 (Sunday, April 30th) - Pro Wrestling Night & Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Pro Wrestling Night with Special Guest Appearance by Eric Bischoff! To purchase podcast tickets: https://www.milb.com/fresno/tickets/special-tickets.

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses & More!

LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE: Today is Pro Wrestling Night, Save Mart Sundays and Kids Run the Bases with Free Ice Cream from Producers Dairy. There is a Special Guest Appearance by Eric Bischoff as well at Chukchansi Park.

BRING THE CONTROL WITH BARBOSA: Today, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Gabriel Barbosa. The 21-year-old is considered to have the Best Control in the Colorado system according to Baseball America (134 IP, 24 BB). You can read more about the Brazilian native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 16 of the Media Guide.

SAVING THE DAY: Grizzlies righty and closer Zach Agnos has been dominant out of the bullpen to start the year. Agnos is first in the California League with five saves. Fresno is 7-0 this season when Agnos appears in a game.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE HITTING LEADERBOARD: The Fresno Grizzlies have a plethora of players listed on the California League Hitting Leaderboard. Outfielder Jake Snider is tied for second in the league with a .500 OBP and sits fifth with a .353 batting average and .971 OPS. Infielder Ryan Ritter is tied for first in the league with five homers (Chris Newell, Rancho Cucamonga), sits tied for third with 15 walks, ranks tied for fourth with nine extra base hits and is fifth in slugging percentage (.538). Ritter is also tied for sixth with 12 RBI and 35 total bases. Outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. is tied for third with four homers and infielder Luis Mendez ranks tied for third in walks (15) and fifth in OBP (.456).

SCORING FIRST IS IMPORTANT: The Grizzlies are 8-0 this season when they score first with a 4-0 mark at Chukchansi Park.

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Grizzlies and Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) conclude their six-game series today at Chukchansi Park. This is the second of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of two sets in Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies won 17 of the 30 meetings between the clubs and swept the Giants in the Divisional Series 2-0. Overall, Fresno is 38-30 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs against San Jose since the Grizzlies joined the California League.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants have a few names on their coaching staff that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He played for the Grizzlies from 2009-14, appearing in 144 games. Runzler pitched in the majors for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-12, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he logged a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA over 76.1 innings. Another staff member fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. The Giants selected Ishikawa in the 21st round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa played eight MLB seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-10, 2014-15), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa wore a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. The final coach fans may remember is Giants Fundamental Coach Ydwin Villegas. The always smiling infielder played for the Grizzlies from 2011-14, appearing in 95 games. Villegas batted .208 and had a .962 fielding percentage.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (1-1), Red (6-4), Black & Gold (1-2), Gray (2-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

MAY 2, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 3.38) vs. Stockton TBD

MAY 3, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 1.06) vs. Stockton TBD

MAY 4, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (2-0, 1.93) vs. Stockton TBD

MAY 5, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (1-1, 7.11) vs. Stockton TBD

Upcoming promotions:

Friday, May 12 at 6:50 pm:

+ Star Wars Night

+ Friday Night Fireworks

Presented by Fresno Teachers Association & Central Valley Education Foundation

Saturday, May 13 at 6:50 pm:

+ Growers Night -

Rooted in Agriculture

Presented by Stamoules Produce Company

+ Grizzlies Alternate Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

