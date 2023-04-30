Quakes Complete Sweep of 66ers on Sunday

April 30, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes completed just their third six-game series sweep in franchise history, taking a 13-8 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers at San Manuel Stadium.

Rayne Doncon had a monster game offensively, reaching base six times, while going 4-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Quakes to their eighth straight win overall.

Rancho jumped to an early 7-0 lead, but saw the 66ers come back to tie the game thanks to walks and some sloppy play.

Tied 7-7 in the seventh, Rancho took the lead for good, as Cameron Decker's RBI single plated Doncon to make it 8-7. The Quakes went on to add two more runs in the inning against Jared Southard (1-1), taking a 10-7 advantage.

Leading 10-8 with two outs in the ninth, Rancho broke it open again, as Chris Newell's team-high sixth homer of the year made it a 12-8 affair. Doncon followed Newell's blast with a towering 430-foot drive to left for his fifth of the year, capping his day and giving Rancho the five-run lead.

Livan Reinoso came on for winning pitcher Gabe Emmett (1-1) in the ninth, and worked around a walk and an error to seal the win and send Inland Empire to their first six-game sweep in franchise history.

Dodgers' rehabbing infielder Miguel Rojas was hit by a pitch in the first inning, but finished his three scheduled plate appearances as the designated hitter at 1-for-2 with an RBI single in his second game for the Quakes.

Despite the eight-game winning streak, the Quakes (15-6) will enter their upcoming series against the Lake Elsinore Storm (16-5), one game back, thanks to the Storm's current seven-game win streak. On Tuesday at 11am, Peter Heubeck (0-2) will open the crucial six-game set for Rancho, while the Storm will go with Henry Baez (2-0).

The Quakes will be on the road until Tuesday, May 9th, when they'll return to LoanMart Field for a six-game set against the Stockton Ports with a special Education 11am Day Game to kick off the series. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.