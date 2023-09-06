Ports Top Giants with Sixth-Inning Rally, Shutdown 'Pen

San Jose, CA - The Ports scored four times in the top of the sixth inning and Carlos Guarate and Blaze Pontes combined for five shutout innings of relief in a 5-3 win over the San Jose Giants on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark in the South Bay.

After the two teams traded zeroes in the first inning, the Giants (65-62) took the lead in the bottom of the second with an unearned run off Ports starter Tzu-Chen Sha. After a one-out walk to Quinn McDaniel, Luke Shliger hit a fly ball to center field that was misplayed by Jonah Cox for a two-base error putting runners on second and third with one out. Dilan Rosario then lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to score McDaniel from third base to give San Jose a 1-0 lead.

The Giants added on in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a one-out single to right field by Charlie Szykowny, McDaniel hit a two-run homer to left center field to make it 3-0 San Jose.

After leaving seven men on base through the first five innings, the Ports' (48-79) offense came to life in the top of the sixth. Myles Naylor led off with a single off Giants reliever Tom Kane and advanced to second base when Yeniel Laboy drew a walk. Pedro Pineda then laced a double to the gap in left center to score both runners cutting the San Jose lead to 3-2. After stealing third, Pineda scored on a single to center by Angel Arevalo to tie the game at three. On the play, Giants center fielder Turner Hill made an errant throw home allowing Arevalo to reach third base. After a strikeout, Cox stroked a double to the gap in right center to drive in Arevalo giving the Ports their first lead of the game at 4-3.

With Guarate and Pontes teaming up to keep the Giants off the board going into the top of the ninth, the Ports took advantage of more sloppy defense by San Jose for an insurance run. Will Simpson reached with one out on a throwing error by Giants shortstop Cole Foster and advanced to second base on a walk. Carlos Franco then lined a single to center field to score Simpson from second base to make it 5-3 Stockton.

Pontes pitched around a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth to retire the Giants and finish a series-opening Ports victory.

Guarate (5-5) got the win for the Ports with three shutout innings of relief adding a pair of strikeouts. Kane (0-1) took the loss for San Jose surrendering four runs on four hits in the sixth inning. Pontes got the final six outs for the Ports to notch his tenth save of the season.

Winners of back-to-back games, the Ports will look to run their winning streak to three in game two of their series against the Giants this week at Excite Ballpark in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm.

