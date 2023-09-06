Pitching Shines in Shutout of Stockton

Three Giants hurlers - Nomar Medina, Tyler Vogel and Mauricio Estrella - combined on a five-hit shutout in San Jose's 5-0 victory over the Stockton Ports on Wednesday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. The win for the Giants (66-62) evened the series with the Ports and also snapped San Jose's four-game losing streak.

Medina (6-8) dazzled in his start firing five scoreless innings with only three hits allowed. The left-hander, who threw 48 of his 64 pitches for strikes in an efficient outing, walked none and struck out five. Vogel then worked the next three innings yielding just one hit with no walks and five punchouts before Estrella slammed the door in the ninth. The trio of pitchers combined to record 10 strikeouts with no walks.

The Giants jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Quinn McDaniel led off the inning by drawing a walk before Jack Payton was hit by a pitch with one out and Javier Francisco walked to load the bases. Then with two down, Turner Hill stepped to the plate and lined a single into center plating both McDaniel and Payton with the first two runs of the day.

San Jose extended their lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the seventh as Alexander Suarez started the rally with an infield single. Suarez then stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored the first run of the frame on a wild pitch. The wild pitch also resulted in a walk to Hill putting another runner on base before Justin Wishkoski came up with one out and launched a two-run home run to left. The homer was Wishkoski's first in the California League as the Giants stretched their advantage to 5-0.

Meanwhile, the Ports managed only five baserunners for the entire game. Stockton had an early threat putting a runner at third base with one out in the top of the first inning against Medina, but the San Jose starter registered a strikeout of Henry Bolte and retired Jose Mujica on a fly out to escape. In the top of the third, Bjay Cooke singled with a one out, but he was eventually thrown out at second attempting to steal. Then in the fifth, Pedro Pineda doubled with two outs to snap a streak of six straight Ports batters retired by Medina. However with the next hitter, Robert Puason, at the plate, Pineda was thrown out at third on a stolen base attempt to end that inning.

After Vogel tossed a perfect top of the sixth, the Ports threatened in the seventh as Bolte singled with one out and then stole both second and third. However with the potential tying run at the plate, Vogel notched back-to-back strikeouts of Mujica and Myles Naylor to retire the side. After the Giants extended their lead to five runs in the bottom of the inning, Vogel then returned to the mound in the eighth and fanned two in a perfect frame.

In the top of the ninth, Cooke led off with a single against Estrella, but Jonah Cox followed by grounding into a double play before Will Simpson also grounded out to end the game.

The shutout was San Jose's fifth of the season. The Giants won despite being out-hit by a 5-4 margin. The victory also snapped San Jose's season-high eight-game home losing streak.

Tyler Vogel struck out five over three scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's shutout

The Giants continue their homestand on Thursday evening with first pitch against the Stockton Ports set for 6:30 PM. Cale Lansville is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

