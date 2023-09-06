San Jose Giants Announce 2024 Schedule

September 6, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants announced their 2024 schedule including home and road dates as well as opponent matchups. San Jose Giants fans will have 66 home games to see the future at Excite Ballpark in 2024. San Jose's home-opener is slated for Friday, April 5. Six-game homestands

San Jose, CA- The San Jose Giants announced their 2024 schedule including home and road dates as well as opponent matchups. San Jose Giants fans will have 66 home games to see the future at Excite Ballpark in 2024.

San Jose's home-opener is slated for Friday, April 5. Six-game homestands continue in 2024, as well as Monday off-days throughout the season. Excite Ballpark will be a weekend destination all season long as the Giants host games on 11 weekends, including home dates on Father's Day (June 16) as well as being home on Memorial Day (May 29). The team will also host its annual Independence Celebration on July 3.

San Jose opens the 2024 season against the Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies Affiliate) and closes the home schedule against South Division rival Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers Affiliate). In addition, the Stockton Ports (Oakland A's Affiliate) will visit Excite Ballpark three separate times for a total of 15 games against the North Division Rival and Bay Bridge Series foe. Game times and promotions for the 2024 schedule will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket and mini plan holders can now reserve and renew their seats for the 2024 season by calling 408.297.1435 or visiting the Excite Ballpark Box Office in person.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.