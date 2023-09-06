Big Inning Dooms Giants in 5-3 Loss

The San Jose Giants opened their final series of the regular season on Tuesday night and suffered a 5-3 loss to the visiting Stockton Ports at Excite Ballpark. Stockton scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally from a 3-0 deficit and never looked back on their way to victory. The loss was the Giants' (65-62) fourth in a row and 11th in their last 13 games overall.

Quinn McDaniel (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) smacked a two-run home run while Cole Foster (2-for-4) had a multi-hit game to lead San Jose offensively in defeat.

The Giants jumped out early scoring once in the bottom of the second before a two-run fourth inning. A one-out walk to McDaniel started the second-inning rally before Luke Shilger's fly ball to deep left center was dropped by Ports center fielder Jonah Cox for an error. The miscue allowed McDaniel to move all the way to third while Shliger took second. Dilan Rosario was up next and he hit a sacrifice fly to right bringing home McDaniel with the first run of the game.

San Jose then extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth as Charlie Szykowny singled with one out before McDaniel stepped to the plate and launched a two-run home run to left center for a 3-0 advantage. The homer was McDaniel's third with the Giants.

Dylan Cumming started on the mound for San Jose and dazzled with five scoreless innings. The right-hander, who lowered his season ERA to a stellar 2.60, allowed four hits (all singles), walked two and struck out six. Cumming began his night by striking out the side in a perfect first inning before escaping a bases loaded jam in the second. He fanned two straight hitters to end the top of the fourth after a pair of singles and then completed his outing with a scoreless fifth working around a one-out walk.

San Jose still owned a 3-0 lead when Tom Kane was summoned from the bullpen to begin the top of the sixth. The first four Stockton hitters of the inning would reach base safely against Kane and all four runners would eventually come home to score. Myles Naylor led off the inning with a single before Yeniel Laboy drew a walk. Pedro Pineda followed with a ringing double into the left center field gap that scored both runners as the Ports closed within 3-2. Angel Arevalo then produced a game-tying RBI single as Pineda came home to make it 3-3. After Kane recorded a strikeout, Cox stepped to the plate and doubled home Arevalo to give Stockton their first lead of the night at 4-3.

The Ports added an insurance run in the top of the ninth with Trent Harris on the mound as Will Simpson reached on an error with one out before Henry Bolte worked a walk. Carlos Franco then singled to center plating Simpson for a 5-3 Stockton lead.

Two Ports relievers - Carlos Guarate and Blaze Pontes - combined to throw five scoreless innings to finish the game. Guarate worked the fifth, sixth and seventh innings with only two hits allowed (both infield singles), one walk and two strikeouts. Pontes pitched the final two innings to collect his 10th save of the year. A one-out single from Bryce Eldridge in the bottom of the eighth snapped a streak of seven straight Giants retired by Stockton pitching, but Diego Velasquez followed by grounding into an inning-ending double play. Then in the bottom of the ninth, Shilger walked with two outs to bring the tying run to the plate, however Rosario grounded out to end the game.

The Ports out-hit the Giants 9-7. Stockton was 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position compared to 1-for-4 for San Jose. The loss was also the Giants' season-high eighth straight home defeat.

Quinn McDaniel is batting .367 with three home runs & eight RBI's in nine games for the Giants

The Giants continue their series against Stockton on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 1:00 PM. Nomar Medina is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

