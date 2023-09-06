Gelof Another Big Night in Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes continued to polish up for the upcoming playoffs, as they won for the second straight night, defeating Visalia by a final of 6-2 on Wednesday evening at LoanMart Field.

One night after driving in five, Jake Gelof drove in four runs, including his third homer in as many games, helping the Quakes to their fourth win in their last five overall.

Leading 6-2 in the fifth, Noah Ruen (1-1) came into a bases-loaded, one-out situation and shined, as he got the final two outs of the inning and retired all five batters he faced overall to win his first game as a Quake.

Gelof had a bases-loaded walk in the first and then a three-run blast in the third, as the Quakes built a 5-1 lead over Visalia starter Casey Anderson (1-2).

Rancho starter Chris Campos gave up two runs on three hits over four innings in the no-decision.

Josue De Paula had three hits and scored three runs for the Quakes, who finished with ten hits on the night.

The Quakes (29-33, 68-60) will send Patrick Copen (0-0) to the mound on Thursday, as he'll make his home debut and second appearance overall. The Rawhide will go with Denny Larrondo (0-1) at 6:30pm.

Thursday is Endless Kitchen and Bath Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials throughout the night, including $3 Pepsi products and $4 domestic drafts. Game time is 6:30pm and tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

