Rawhide Shut out by Quakes

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Visalia are shutout for the tenth time this season. The Quakes defeated the Rawhide 11-0 for Game One of the series. Jacob Steinmetz is handed his tenth loss of the season after allowing five earned runs in less than five innings of work.

The Rawhide only pulled together three hits in the contest. Jeremiah Boyd doubled while Cristopher Torin and Kevin Sim singled. The Quakes, on the other hand, had 11 hits. Three of those hits were home runs. Thayron Liranzo and Joe Vetrano both had two-run homers while Jake Gelof hit a grand slam.

The Rawhide look to bounce back tomorrow with Casey Anderson on the mound at 6:30pm from LoanMart Field.

