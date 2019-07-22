Ports Rocked by Quakes 10-2

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes handed the Stockton Ports a third straight lopsided loss on Sunday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Rancho Cucamonga scored the first eight runs of the contest as the Ports fell by a final of 10-2 in the second game of a three-game series.

Rancho Cucamonga opened the scoring in the top of the fourth as Deacon Liput singled to right field to score Donovan Casey. Hunter Feduccia added a single to left that scored Liput and Miguel Vargas and made it a 3-0 ballgame.

Ports starter Xavier Altamirano worked into the sixth inning and saw Dillon Paulson reach base on a fielding error committed by shortstop Ryan Gridley. Marcus Chiu followed with a single to left and Vargas came up and doubled to center to score Paulson and make it 4-0. Vargas' double knocked Altamirano from the game as Wandisson Charles entered and gave up a two-run single to Feduccia to make it 6-0. Brayan Morales followed with a single to right that put two aboard. After a wild pitch advanced runner to second and third, Jeter Downs walked to load the bases and Jeren Kendall followed with a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-0. The Quakes added a run on a passed ball charged to Ports catcher Jordan Devencenzi to make it an 8-0 contest.

Altamirano would suffer the loss, going five innings and allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits while striking out five. Charles allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out three in one inning of work.

Stockton's two runs came in the bottom of the sixth. With Alfonso Rivas aboard, Jonah Bride hit an inside-the-park home run to center field to make it 8-2. Those two runs were allowed by Quakes reliever Austin Hamilton (4-2), who earned the win in relief of starter Michael Grove who pitched three scoreless frames. Hamilton allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in four innings of work.

Bryan Warzek and Brett de Geus each pitched a scoreless inning down the stretch for Rancho Cucamonga.

The Quakes added two runs in the ninth inning on RBI singles by Morales and Brandon Montgomery. Both runs were allowed by Ports reliever Will Gilbert.

The Ports and Quakes wrap up their three-game series on Monday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Bryce Conley (2-0, 2.08 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Rancho Cucamonga right-hander Gerardo Carrillo (2-5, 6.15 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

