Snyder Homers, 'Hawks Take down Giants

July 22, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





SAN JOSE, Calif. - Taylor Snyder blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning to help the JetHawks to a 7-2 win over the San Jose Giants on Monday afternoon at Excite Ballpark.

Snyder's homer gave the JetHawks (17-15, 51-49) a 5-0 lead and some breathing room in what had been a close game through the early innings. The homer was his 11th of the season and gave him a home run in all three games of the series.

Will Gaddis (6-6) allowed two runs over 6.2 innings to pick up the win and even his record. He allowed nine hits, struck out two and walked two.

Lancaster got the scoring started in the first inning. Matt Hearn led off with a double and scored on a Sean Bouchard base-hit.

Casey Golden added to the lead with a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was Golden's 15th home run of the season and his second of the series.

The JetHawks added another run in the sixth to make it 6-0 after Snyder's homer in the fifth.

Nick Kennedy pitched the final 2.1 innings out of the bullpen to earn his first save of the season.

Jake Wong (2-2) allowed five runs on nine hits over five innings to take the loss for the Giants (15-17, 45-56).

The JetHawks return home to host the Lake Elsinore Storm for a three-game series at The Hangar. First pitch for Tuesday's series-opener is 6:35 p.m.

