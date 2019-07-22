Quakes Blast Ports Again on Sunday

July 22, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Stockton, CA - For the first time in their last three series, the Quakes earned a series-victory, as they won their second straight game overall on Sunday evening, with a 10-2 win over the Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark.

Rancho, who won 9-1 on Saturday, enjoyed their second straight blow-out win and have now outscored the Ports 19-3 over the last two days, giving them five straight wins in Stockton, dating back to April.

Deacon Liput and Hunter Feduccia helped get the Quakes going in the fourth, breaking a scoreless tie. With Donovan Casey opening the inning with a double, Liput came up with a clutch two-out single, plating Casey for a 1-0 lead. Feduccia followed with a two-run single down the left-field line, scoring Miguel Vargas and Liput for a 3-0 advantage against Stockton starter Xavier Altamirano (5-6).

Quakes' starter Michael Grove enjoyed one of his strongest outings of the year, firing three scoreless innings and finishing his day by retiring eight straight hitters and leaving with a three-run lead.

Austin Hamilton came on in the last of the fourth inning and earned the eventual win. Hamilton (4-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits over four innings.

Rancho put it away with five in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run single from Feduccia, who finished with three hits and four RBIs on the night.

Stockton got their lone runs on an inside-the-park home run by Jonah Bride, making it 8-2 in the sixth.

The Quakes added two more to finish it off in the ninth, as Brandon Montgomery brought home Chase Barbary and Brayan Morales singled home Marcus Chiu for a 10-2 lead.

The Quakes (60-39, 19-12) will eye a three-game sweep on Monday night at 7:10pm, as they take on the Ports in the final game of their six-game road trip. Quakes' right-hander Gerardo Carrillo (2-5) will take on right-hander Bryce Conley (2-0) in the finale.

After this six-game road trip, the Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 23rd, as they host Inland Empire as part of a six-game home stand. Tuesday will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can score a FREE Club Seat Ticket with ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.