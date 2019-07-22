'Hawks Drop Series with Sunday Loss to Giants

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Taylor Snyder went deep in his second-straight game, and Lucas Gilbreath set a season-high for strikeouts, but the JetHawks fell to the San Jose Giants, 4-3, on Sunday evening in San Jose.

Snyder hit his home run on the first pitch he saw leading off the second inning. It was his 10th of the season and gave him homers in back-to-back games.

Gilbreath (3-8) allowed a game-tying solo home run to Sandro Fabian in the bottom of the second but settled in after that. The left-hander struck out a season-high eight batters over five innings.

The Giants (15-16, 45-55) took the lead for good against Gilbreath in his final inning. Joey Bart's infield single with two outs extended the inning and put runners at first and third. Bart went on to steal second base and both runners scored on a David Villar hit to give San Jose a 3-1 advantage.

The JetHawks (16-15, 50-49) were unable to take advantage of opportunities to score throughout the game. Matt Hearn led off the top of the first inning with a triple but was left at third base. In the seventh inning, they loaded the bases with nobody out but managed only one run on a Ryan Vilade sac-fly.

San Jose scored an insurance run in the seventh to take a 4-2 lead.

The JetHawks added one run in the ninth on a Vilade RBI-single.

Matt Frisbee (6-7) allowed one run over six innings to pick up the win for the Giants.

The JetHawks will try to avoid a sweep in the series finale on Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Lancaster has not won a series in San Jose since August, 2012. Will Gaddis will start opposite righty Jake Wong.

