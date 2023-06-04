Ports Pull Away Late, Earn Series Split with Nuts

Stockton, CA - The Ports win back to back games to wrap up the homestand and earn a series split slugging their way to eight runs to beat the Nuts 8-3 in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark.

Stockton scored early after Colby Thomas singled and Brennan Milone reached on a walk. Henry Bolte would hit a ground ball that found its way to center field. Thomas would score on that play. TJ Schofield-Sam would hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The Ports would add another in the 2nd as a Milone single would score Jose Escorche, making it 3-0 early.

Ports starter Wander Guante was dominant in his best outing of the season pitching seven full innings while only walking two and issuing one hit, That hit came in the 5th off the bat of Nuts catcher Andrew Miller. A weak dribbler made its way to Scofield-Sam at 3rd, who made a valiant effort, but the throw was a step too late.

In the top of the 8th, Modesto would tie things up. Colin Davis doubled to begin the inning followed by a Curtis Washington Jr. single to bring him one batter later. The next batter was Josh Hood, who left the yard one pitch later to tie the game at 3-3.

Stockton would respond in loud fashion in the bottom half. Cooper Uhl started the inning with a base hit, followed by a Pedro Pineda double to put runners on the corner. Colby Thomas walked to load the bases with no outs. Milone would hit a sac fly to center field to make it 4-3 to give the Ports the lead once again.

Henry Bolte hit a hard ground ball to 3rd base, but Pedro Pineda was running on contact beating a throw home by a step to make it 5-3. Jose Mujica was the designated hitter and made the most of his last at bat. A towering fly ball with two outs that hit the top of the foul pole to clear the bases and put the game out of reach.

Stockton moves to 19-32 on the season. Modesto falls to 25-26.

The Ports go on the road to San Bernardino where they'll begin a 12-game road trip to play the Inland Empire 66ers starting Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:35 pm.

