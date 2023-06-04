Giants Fall 7-2 In Homestand Finale

The San Jose Giants closed out their homestand on Sunday evening with a 7-2 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies at Excite Ballpark. Fresno jumped out to a 5-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings and never looked back on their way to claiming the series finale. Despite the defeat, the Giants (32-19) still won the series by taking four of six games from the Grizzlies this week.

After committing four errors on Saturday, the Giants continued to struggle defensively with a season-high five errors in Sunday's setback. Fresno scored four runs in the top of the second against San Jose starter Hayden Wynja to take an early 4-0 lead. Back-to-back singles from Skyler Messinger and Andy Perez to start the inning put runners on the corners with none out. Messinger then scored a batter later when EJ Andrews Jr. reached on a fielder's choice with Giants third baseman Andrew Kachel charged with an error on the play. Robby Martin followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0 before Parker Kelly's sacrifice fly brought home the third run of the inning. Moments later, a passed ball committed by catcher Thomas Gavello allowed Martin to score for a 4-0 Grizzlies advantage.

Fresno added another run in the top of the third as Jesus Bugarin reached on an error to leadoff, stole second and third before coming home on Messinger's sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

San Jose's only two runs of the contest came in the bottom of the third as the Giants pulled within 5-2. Turner Hill walked to start the inning before stealing second. After Diego Velasquez walked, Matt Higgins grounded into a force out. Anthony Rodriguez followed with an RBI groundout to bring home Hill with the first San Jose run. Reggie Crawford then reached on an error allowing Higgins to score as the Grizzlies lead was trimmed to 5-2.

The Giants, however, would get no closer as Fresno added a pair of late-inning runs before closing out the victory. In the top of the seventh, Kelly delivered a one-out RBI double to extend the Grizzlies lead to 6-2. Then in the eighth, Ryan Ritter blasted a solo home run to left center - his team-leading 12th round-tripper of the season - for a 7-2 Fresno advantage.

Hill (2-for-4, SB) was the only San Jose player to finish the game with more than one hit. The Grizzlies out-hit the Giants by an 8-7 margin. San Jose was only 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The Giants' lone extra-base hit of the evening was a sixth-inning double from Crawford.

Wynja (3-1) was saddled with the loss after allowing five runs in four innings of work. Only one of the five runs surrendered by Wynja was earned. He walked none and struck out three.

Despite the loss, the Giants maintained their seven-game lead in the first half North Division race. Fresno (25-26) and Modesto (25-26) are now tied for second in the division. 15 games remain in the first half.

Following an off day, the Giants head back on the road for a six-game series in Visalia beginning on Tuesday evening. San Jose returns to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, June 13 to open a six-game set against Dodgers affiliate Rancho Cucamonga. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets and information on upcoming promotions.

