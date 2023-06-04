Win Streak Snapped With 5-4 Setback To Fresno

The San Jose Giants saw their season-high six-game winning streak snapped with a 5-4 setback to the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday night. In front of a sellout crowd of 3,555 at Excite Ballpark, the Giants enjoyed a 4-1 lead after five innings before Fresno scored four runs over the sixth and seventh to rally for the win. Despite the loss, San Jose owns a 32-18 record at the 50-game mark of the season - tied for the best mark in the California League.

Diego Velasquez (2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI) had two hits and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Giants offensively in defeat. Turner Hill (2-for-5, SB) also finished with a multi-hit game. Rehabbing San Francisco Giants slugger Joc Pederson went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for San Jose on Saturday.

Both teams scored a single tally in the first inning with three singles from Fresno in the top of the frame against Giants starter Miguel Yajure producing a run. In the bottom of the inning, Hill led off with a single before Velasquez worked a walk. A wild pick-off throw than advanced the runners before Pederson hit a sacrifice fly to right to tie the game 1-1.

The game then remained deadlocked all the way until the bottom of the fifth. Yajure pitched three innings in his start with one run and three hits allowed. The right-hander, who was making the fourth start of his minor league rehab assignment, walked one and struck out four. Piggyback reliever Manuel Mercedes then came on and retired six of the seven batters he faced over scoreless fourth and fifth innings. Meanwhile, Grizzlies starter Connor Staine limited San Jose to just one run on two hits over his first four innings.

The Giants then rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-1 lead. Jose Ramos drew a leadoff walk and stole second. After Tanner O'Tremba singled to put runners on the corners, Alexander Suarez lined a single into right to plate Ramos with the go-ahead run.

Hill followed with a groundout to advance O'Tremba to third and Suarez to second before Velasquez stepped to the plate and lined a two-RBI single into left center for a 4-1 San Jose advantage. It marked the 11th consecutive plate appearance dating back to Thursday in which Velasquez reached base safely (streak would end in the seventh inning).

The lead, however, would not last as Fresno responded with four runs over the sixth and seventh innings to move back in front for good. A throwing error committed by Mercedes on a comebacker hit by Ryan Ritter to begin the top of the sixth started a key rally for the Grizzlies. After Skyler Messinger singled, Jesus Bugarin dropped down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third. Mercedes came back to retire Bryant Betancourt on a groundout as the runners held, but a walk to Kody Huff followed to load the bases. EJ Andrews Jr. was up next and he blooped a single into shallow center to bring home both Ritter and Messinger cutting the Giants lead to 4-3.

Fresno then went ahead with two more runs in the top of the seventh. Sam Delaplane was summoned from the bullpen to start the inning and the leadoff batter reached safely on a missed catch error committed by Higgins at first base. A walk to Andy Perez followed to put the potential go-ahead run on base. Ritter then laid down a sacrifice bunt that Higgins fielded along the first base line, but then threw wildly to first for another error. The miscue allowed the lead runner, Jake Snider, to score tying the game 4-4. After Messinger struck out, Bugarin singled sharply into left to plate Perez giving the Grizzlies a 5-4 lead.

All four runs allowed by San Jose in the sixth and seventh innings were unearned.

Down by a run, the Giants threatened in the bottom of the seventh as Hill led off with an infield single and stole second. However, Velasquez struck out, Pederson flied out to deep left and Onil Perez also flied out to end the inning. San Jose was then set down 1-2-3 in both the eighth and ninth as Fresno held on for the victory. The Grizzlies bullpen pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed, no walks and four strikeouts.

The loss also snapped the Giants' seven-game winning streak against Fresno and their eight-game home winning streak. Saturday's defeat was San Jose's first loss at Excite Ballpark since May 10 (vs. Lake Elsinore). The Giants had also won their last 11 one-run games dating back to April 13 prior to this setback to the Grizzlies.

Saturday's sellout at Excite Ballpark was San Jose's largest home crowd in four years.

Despite the loss, San Jose remained seven games ahead of Modesto in the first half North Division race. 16 games are left in the half.

The Giants conclude their series against Fresno on Sunday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 5:00 PM. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

