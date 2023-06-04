Ports Hold off Nuts to Snap Skid

Stockton, CA - The Ports bounced back to stop a two-game skid, with the help of the long ball, to beat the Nuts by a score of 5-4 in front of a crowd of 1,972 Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Nuts got the scoring going in the 3rd inning. Gabe Gonzales continues to be a tough out this homestand as he reached on a walk after working the count full. Gabe Moncada would double to put him on third, and a passed ball by Ports starter Dheygler Gimenez would advance him home.

The Ports would answer back in the bottom of the inning with a Jose Escorche single, and make his way to scoring position on a passed ball. Colby Thomas would single and score Escorche.

In the bottom of the 5th, Brennan Milone doubled and score Pedro Pineda, who scored after a single that started the evening.

In the 6th, Colby Thomas would take a low slider to deep left field for his 5th Home Run of the year, scoring Pineda and Cooper Uhl. That would make the score 5-1.

The Nuts would not go quietly into the night. Colin Davis would answer quickly with a leadoff Home Run of his own. It was his 5th of the season for him as well. Then, in the 8th, Cole Young and Gabe Gonzalez would go back to back to make it a one run game. It was Young's 2nd and Gonzalez's 4th.

Pedro Santos would come in after the two hits, and shut down the Nuts. It was a two inning save for Santos, for his second on the season. He would strike out two. A well worked double play from TJ Schofield-Sam, Escorche, and Brennan Milone would give Stockton their 18th Victory of the year. Modesto falls to 25-25.

The final game of the series, and the homestand is Sunday with first pitch scheduled at 2:09 pm.

