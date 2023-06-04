Quakes Drop Home Stand Finale to 66ers

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes scuffled offensively for a second straight day, dropping an 8-1 decision to the Inland Empire 66ers at LoanMart Field on Sunday afternoon.

Rancho's second straight loss clinched their first series loss of the year, as Inland won four of six in the series at LoanMart Field.

Inland Empire starter Michael Derrell-Hicks went seven innings and allowed just one run to earn the win.

Rancho starter Chris Campos (5-3) had a 1-2-3 first inning, but surrendered back-to-back homers to open the second, as Matt Coutney (8) and Christian Sepulveda (3) gave the 66ers a 2-0 lead.

Nick Biddison tripled to open the fourth, then scored on a Jorge Puerta RBI single, bringing the Quakes to within three at 4-1.

Inland got one in the sixth and put it away in the ninth with three more to take a seven-run lead.

The Quakes (32-19) remain 4.5 games up on the second-place Storm, now with 15 to play in the first half. On Tuesday, the Quakes open a 12-game road trip in Modesto, sending Peter Heubeck (0-3) to the mound in the opener. Modesto has not yet named a starter for Tuesday's game, which is set for a 7:05pm first pitch.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 20 for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle 10 CRV-eligible bottles and cans. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

